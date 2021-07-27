Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Trump-backed candidate on ballot in U.S. House runoff in Texas

Voters in Texas will provide another measure of former U.S. President Donald Trump's influence over Republicans when they choose whether to replace a congressman who died of COVID-19 with his Trump-backed widow or a former fighter pilot. The runoff election on Tuesday between two Republicans in the state's 6th Congressional District outside Dallas will reduce Democrats' narrow 220-211 majority in the U.S. House of Representatives by one seat as Congress prepares to try to pass Democratic President Joe Biden's sweeping $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Two Republicans emerged from 23 candidates in the first round of voting May 1.

Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, 77, dead after bicycle crash

Former U.S. Senator Mike Enzi died from injuries he sustained in a bicycle accident in his home state of Wyoming, his family said late on Monday. Enzi, who was 77, was airlifted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado, following the accident on Friday.

U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant -White House

The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, the White House confirmed on Monday. The decision, which was first reported by Reuters, comes after a senior level White House meeting late on Friday. It means that the long-running travel restrictions that have barred much of the world's population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term.

Trump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's billionaire ally Thomas Barrack pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges of illegal lobbying for the United Arab Emirates, putting the case on course for a possible trial. Barrack entered his plea to seven criminal counts before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sanket Bulsara in Brooklyn.

Final death toll from Florida condominium collapse put at 98

Remains of the last person still listed as missing in the collapse of a Florida condominium tower on June 24 have been recovered and identified, bringing the final confirmed death toll to 98, Miami-Dade County officials said on Monday. Remains of the latest victim, Estelle Hedaya, 54, were found by search teams on July 20, and medical examiners had been working since then to positively identify her before making Monday's announcement, authorities said at a news conference.

West Virginia city makes final pitch in opioid lawsuit seeking $2.5 billion

After a nearly three-month trial, lawyers for a West Virginia city and its county are set to deliver closing arguments on Tuesday in their case against the nation's largest drug distributors, seeking $2.5 billion to remedy an opioid crisis they say the companies helped cause. Huntington and Cabell County, along with the rest of the state's local governments, have not signed on to the $21 billion nationwide settlement with distributors McKesson Corp, AmerisourceBergen Corp and Cardinal Health Inc announced last week, instead betting that they can do better on their own.

Fresh skirmishes slow U.S. Senate bipartisan infrastructure talks

Fresh squabbles erupted on Monday between Republicans and Democrats negotiating details of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan sought by President Joe Biden, casting doubt on how quickly the U.S. Senate could try again to begin formal debate. The chamber's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, said that the Senate may work through the coming weekend and into its scheduled August recess if needed to craft a deal.

In Utah, hospitals swell with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

The COVID-19 intensive care unit where nurse Janine Roberts works in a Salt Lake City suburb is once again full, with patients who are mostly young, mostly unvaccinated and very ill. They arrive in the unit at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, already intubated and unconscious, in many cases stricken by the Delta variant of the coronavirus blazing through unvaccinated communities across the United States.

Police who defended U.S. Capitol to testify at riot probe's first hearing

Four police officers who worked to defend the U.S. Capitol from a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters are due to testify on Tuesday at the first hearing before a congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot. The House of Representatives Committee was formed after Senate Republicans blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the attack. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat, named the committee's members.

U.S. lawmakers urge EPA to reinstate California vehicle emissions authority

Nearly 140 Democratic U.S lawmakers on Tuesday urged the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to quickly reinstate California’s right to set regulations for vehicle emissions, which was taken away by the Trump administration. In April, the EPA said it was moving to give back legal authority to California to set tough vehicle emission rules and zero-emission vehicle mandates. In 2013, the EPA granted California a waiver to set vehicle rules. Under Trump, it revoked the waiver.