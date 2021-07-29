World News Roundup: Bolivia's indigenous raise concern over 'missing' vaccines; Detained Biafra separatist's family complain to UK over lack of assistance and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Bolivia's indigenous raise concern over 'missing' vaccines

On Bolivia's high desert plains of Uru Chipaya, Fausto Lopez donned his best clothes, excited to finally receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Lopez and his wife Petronila Mollo went to the main square, where a mass inoculation was planned after the government said it would deliver a batch of single-dose Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccines to the remote indigenous community.

Detained Biafra separatist's family complain to UK over lack of assistance

The family of Nnamdi Kanu, a secessionist leader and British citizen who is detained in Nigeria, has accused Britain of failing to provide him with consular assistance, the family's London lawyers said on Thursday. Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group that campaigns for part of southeastern Nigeria to secede, was brought back to Nigeria in June after years on the run abroad and is being held pending a treason trial.

Three dead as wildfire in south Turkey rages on -minister

Three people were found dead as a forest fire burned for a second day in southern Turkey on Thursday, the country's AFAD disaster agency and the agriculture minister said. Efforts to rescue others and extinguish the blaze continued after more than 100 people were evacuated, required medical treatment or suffered property damage.

Ugandan opposition, activists denounce digital car tracker plan

A move by Uganda's government to install digital tracking devices on vehicles to help fight rampant crime has been denounced by rights advocates and the opposition who say it will be used to monitor activists, government opponents and critics. Authorities in the east African country last week signed an agreement with Russian firm Joint-Stock Global Systems to install digital trackers in all vehicles in Uganda.

Malaysian premier faces calls to resign after palace rebuke

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin faced calls to resign on Thursday from the opposition and the biggest bloc in the ruling coalition, after a rare rebuke by the king over the government's handling of emergency ordinances. Muhyiddin's government said earlier this week that on July 21 it had revoked all ordinances that had come into effect since a national state of emergency was imposed in January.

Blinken says Iran negotiating process cannot go on indefinitely

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday the negotiating process with Iran to revive a 2015 nuclear deal could not go on indefinitely, and that the ball is in Tehran's court. Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington to revive the nuclear pact, from which then-President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018, adjourned on June 20, two days after the hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of the Islamic Republic. Raisi takes office on Aug. 5.

Qatar's emir approves electoral law for first legislative polls

Qatar's emir approved laws on Thursday for the Gulf Arab state's first legislative election in October, which will see Qataris elect two-thirds of the advisory Shura Council, his office said. The election, plans for which were first approved in a 2003 constitutional referendum, comes ahead of the capital Doha hosting the World Cup soccer tournament next year.

Analysis-Tunisia's political crisis poses existential test for Islamist party

Tunisia's crisis has thrown the fate of its much-lauded young democracy into the balance - and with it that of the Ennahda party, a mainstream Islamist movement that has played a uniquely central role in an Arab state through the ballot box. President Kais Saied's decision to seize control of government, dismiss the premier and suspend parliament has cast doubt over Tunisia's democracy and Ennahda's place in it, kindling fierce debate in the party over how to respond.

Malta government carries responsibility for journalist's murder, inquiry finds

An independent inquiry into the car bomb murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia found on Thursday that the state had to bear responsibility after creating a "culture of impunity". Caruana Galizia was killed in a massive explosion as she drove out of her home on October 16, 2017.

Eritrean refugees in Ethiopian capital protest insecurity at Tigray camps

Hundreds of Eritrean refugees protested in the Ethiopian capital on Thursday, calling on the United Nations refugee agency to relocate friends and family who they say are trapped in two refugee camps by fighting in the Tigray region. Clashes between armed groups have escalated in and aroundthe camps - Mai Aini and Adi Harush - and two refugees have beenkilled this month, the UNHCR said on Tuesday. The agency said it lost access to the camps on July 14.

