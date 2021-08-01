Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs to visit J-K, Ladakh in August
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from August 17 to 22, sources said on Sunday.
- Country:
- India
The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs is likely to visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from August 17 to 22, sources said on Sunday. PM Modi had on June 24 held the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leadership mainly from Kashmir after August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.
Among the 14 leaders who participated in the meeting were Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Tara Chand and GA Mir; National Conference's Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah; PDP's Mehbooba Mufti, J-K Apni Party's Altaf Bukhari. The issue of restoration of statehood was also raised by several participants in the meeting. The PDP chief told reporters after the 3.5 hour-long meetings that she has told the Prime Minister that the people of Jammu and Kashmir do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated "unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally".
"People of Jammu and Kashmir are in a lot of difficulties after August 5, 2019. They are angry, upset, and emotionally shattered. They feel humiliated. I told Prime Minister that people do not accept the manner in which Article 370 was abrogated unconstitutionally, illegally and immorally." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress
Congress protests against rising inflation, fuel prices in Jaipur
Religion, caste don't stand in way if someone is capable of leading state, says Tewari amid Punjab Congress crisis
Decision by Congress chief will be honoured by Amarinder Singh, says Harish Rawat after meeting Punjab CM
New nomenclature for Jammu and Kashmir High Court