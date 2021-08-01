Left Menu

Opposition parties likely to seek Supreme Court's intervention in Pegasus issue

The opposition is all set to approach the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping issue.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 12:44 IST
Opposition parties likely to seek Supreme Court's intervention in Pegasus issue
Repredsentative Image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The opposition is all set to approach the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping issue. "Pegasus issue is a very serious security concern for the nation. The opposition is planning to approach the Supreme Court for unbiased and fair investigations in the Pegasus snooping case," sources told ANI.

The move comes soon after the BJP levelled serious allegations against the opposition parties that they were not allowing the Parliament to function. "The opposition parties are responsible for not allowing both Houses of Parliament to transact any business. The disruption in Parliament has resulted in a loss of over Rs 133 crore to taxpayers' money," the BJP had alleged.

Many opposition parties have decided to approach the apex court, instead of raising the Pegasus issue in the Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session. Opposition parties have decided to change their agenda in Parliament from Monday.

"From this week we have decided to raise issues like inflation, hike in fuel prices, unemployment and COVID mismanagement in Parliament," sources added. Earlier, opposition parties including Congress had demanded a court-monitored probe into the Pegasus issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021