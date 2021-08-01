Left Menu

Former Manipur Cong chief Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Just months before Manipur Assembly elections, former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday.

01-08-2021
Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP, in the presence of CM N Biren Singh, BJP leader Sambit Patra. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Just months before Manipur Assembly elections, former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. Govindas Konthoujam, former Manipur Congress chief joined Bharatiya Janata Party, in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Manipur CM and BJP leader N Biren Singh addressed the press conference at party headquarters in Delhi today and said, "PM Narendra Modi has cared for the North East, and recently five ministers from the region have been inducted into the Union cabinet. Manipur promises to make PM Modi led government stronger." On July 28, Congress MLA of 26-Bishnupur Assembly Constituency and former president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Govindas Konthoujam had resigned from the state Assembly. His resignation letter was submitted to the office of the secretary of the Assembly on Wednesday.

Konthoujam's entry to the BJP was announced by the party's spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning. "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi," Baluni said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

