Former Manipur Congress chief joins BJP

Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday. He joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and the party's in-charge for the state Sambit Patra. A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, Konthoujam had quit the Congress a few days back. The seasoned leader's decision to join the saffron party will be a boost to it ahead of the assembly elections in the state early next year.

