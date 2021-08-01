Former Manipur Congress chief joins BJP
Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday. The seasoned leaders decision to join the saffron party will be a boost to it ahead of the assembly elections in the state early next year.
Former Manipur Congress president Govindas Konthoujam joined the BJP on Sunday. He joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni and the party's in-charge for the state Sambit Patra. A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, Konthoujam had quit the Congress a few days back. The seasoned leader's decision to join the saffron party will be a boost to it ahead of the assembly elections in the state early next year.
