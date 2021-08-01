Left Menu

Shah lauds UP CM Adityanath on law and order

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for taking the state to the top spot in terms of law and order.Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences here, Shah said BJP governments work for the development of the poorest people.For six years till 2019, I travelled a lot in UP.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2021 13:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 13:45 IST
Shah lauds UP CM Adityanath on law and order
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday praised the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for taking the state to the "top spot" in terms of law and order.

Addressing a function after laying the foundation stone of the Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences here, Shah said BJP governments work for the development of the poorest people.

''For six years till 2019, I traveled a lot in UP. Hence, I know the earlier UP very well. There was an atmosphere of fear in western UP because of which people were leaving the area, women felt unsafe, the land mafia was grabbing the land of the poor people, incidents of firing in broad daylight and riots were rampant," Shah said.

"In 2017, the BJP promised that we will make UP a developed state and also revamp its law and order. Today in 2021, I can say with pride that Yogi Adityanath and his team have taken UP to the top spot in terms of law and order," he added.

Shah said, "The BJP governments do not work on the basis of caste, families, or for the people who are close to them. The BJP governments work for the development of the poorest person and to revamp law and order." Shah credited Adityanath for effectively implementing development and welfare schemes in the state.

''Today, in 44 development schemes, UP is on the top spot in the country. Making schemes is very easy, but implementing them, removing the intermediaries, and ensuring the benefits reach the beneficiaries without any bribe is very tough,'' he said.

Adityanath along with the Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were present at the function.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021