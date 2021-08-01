Left Menu

Maha Cong chief attacks Centre, asks youth to join second freedom fight

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the youth must come forward in the fight against the wrong policies of the Centre, which he claimed was like a new fight for freedom.Speaking at an event to mark the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak here, Patole said the Narendra Modi government was taking away the freedom of the people, adding that the BJP was part of a system that never contributed to the countrys struggle for Independence.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:00 IST
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the youth must come forward in the fight against the wrong policies of the Centre, which he claimed was like a new ''fight for freedom''.

Speaking at an event to mark the death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak here, Patole said the Narendra Modi government was ''taking away the freedom of the people'', adding that the BJP was part of a system that never contributed to the country's struggle for Independence. ''Before Independence, the British lodged cases against Lokmanya Tilak when he wrote against them. The situation is the same now. Media houses are being targeted by the Modi government. We need to fight for our freedom again. Recently, I met a youth from Kashmir who told me that he resigned from the bureaucracy after clearing UPSC. He blamed the Centre and said he had to quit because he was a Muslim,'' Patole claimed.

''I am appealing to the youth of this nation to come and join the Congress for this new fight for freedom against the Centre,'' Patole said. He also attacked Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for the latter's recent comments that Jawaharlal Nehru's desire to be seen by the world as a messenger of peace cost the country dearly.

''It would take several days to speak on the huge contribution of Nehru to the country. Koshyari as governor should not indulge in politics. However, now Raj Bhavan has become like the BJP headquarters,'' Patole alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

