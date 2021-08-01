Left Menu

Govindas Konthoujam blames 'inaccessibility' of Rahul Gandhi, Cong leadership for joining BJP

Soon after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday blamed the inaccessibility of top Congress leadership for his move.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:02 IST
BJP leader Govindas Konthoujam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Soon after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, the former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam on Sunday blamed the inaccessibility of top Congress leadership for his move. He slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee leaders and pointed out that "we waited for years to meet him".

Addressing reporters at the BJP headquarters, Konthoujam said, "I don't see a bright future of the Congress. It is difficult to contact AICC core leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. We waited for years to meet him (Rahul Gandhi). So, I thought I will not be able to do work here." Lauding the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added, "Also, we are seeing a lot of changes in the country. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, everyone knows...we need growth and development in the country. Hence, I'm here now."

Just months ahead of the Manipur Assembly elections, former Manipur Congress chief Govindas Konthoujam joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. Konthoujam joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra.

On July 28, Congress MLA of 26-Bishnupur Assembly Constituency and former president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee Govindas Konthoujam had resigned from the state Assembly. His resignation letter was submitted to the office of the secretary of the Assembly on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

