Goa misses Jul 31 deadline to give first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 01-08-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 15:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

The July 31 deadline to complete administering the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to all eligible beneficiaries in Goa has been missed as only 87 percent of the target has been met, a senior official said on Sunday.

The July 31 deadline was set by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant with the aim of getting the state prepared to tackle a possible third wave of infection.

''Now, 87 percent of the eligible population of Goa has been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Currently, 23 percent of beneficiaries have got both doses,'' State Vaccination Officer Dr. Rajendra Borkar told reporters.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte attacked the Sawant government for missing the deadline and said the BJP was more interested in ''trampling democracy'' than fighting the pandemic.

