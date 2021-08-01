Centre must find early solution to Mizoram-Assam border dispute: Raj CM

The Union government must find an early solution to the border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday.

''The tension between Assam and Mizoram is a matter of grave concern. For the first time in the history of the country, a state has issued a travel advisory to its residents not to travel to another state,” Gehlot tweeted.

He said the registration of FIR against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior officials of the state government by Mizoram Police and heavy deployment of security forces at the border areas of the two states raises many serious questions.

Gehlot said the BJP-led NDA government should take the people of the country into confidence on why such a situation has suddenly arisen days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the region and chaired a meeting with the chief ministers of the eight northeastern states.

The chief minister said the central government should find a solution soon with the cooperation of all political parties, NGOs. Tension continued at the border areas of the two northeastern states after the violent clash that took place near Vairengte town in Mizoram's Kolasib district on July 26, leaving at least seven people from Assam, including six police personnel, dead.

The Centre has deployed around five companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CRPF) to defuse tension.

