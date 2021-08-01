SP leader Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP for rising crimes in UP
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday has attacked the Bhartiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh questioning the rise in criminal activities and the lack of determination towards solving the crime problem in the state.
"The public is asking that why the BJP government is not starting the forensic lab formed in the SP government to punish the criminals and bring justice to the victim and also by when will the 'Asha Jyoti Kendras' be established from the Nirbhaya Fund?. Not being serious about crimes is also a form of criminal involvement." tweeted Akhilesh Yadav.
Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said blaming that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not able to control the law and order situation in the state during the UP block president polls, which saw numerous instances of violence. (ANI)
