Left Menu

Home Minister Shah visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital to enquire about his health

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday visited former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGIMS here to enquire about his health, the hospital said in a statement. Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping close watch on all the aspects related to his health, the statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:01 IST
Home Minister Shah visits Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital to enquire about his health
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday visited former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) here to enquire about his health, the hospital said in a statement. The 89-year-old Kalyan Singh, a BJP veteran who has also served as a governor of Rajasthan, was admitted to the ICU of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to an infection and reduced consciousness.

The hospital said Shah, accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of Medical Education Suresh Khanna, called on Singh in the afternoon and enquired about his health and wished for his speedy recovery.

''Former chief minister of UP and ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh ji's health status is critical, but his clinical parameters are under control,'' the hospital said.

Singh is on a life-saving support system and being closely monitored by expert consultants, it said. ''The senior faculty of CCM, Cardiology. Nephrology, Neurology and Endocrinology are keeping close watch on all the aspects related to his health,'' the statement said. Director, Professor R K Dhiman is supervising his treatment on a daily basis, it said.

Shah is visiting the state for various development-related works. Earlier, Singh was undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021