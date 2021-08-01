K'taka CM Bommai calls on former PM Deve Gowda

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence here.

Accompanied by former Housing Minister V Somanna, Bommai met the JD(S) supremo and had brief discussions on certain issues with him, though the details were not shared.

Gowda later felicitated Bommai with a shawl, garland and bouquet, sources close to the chief minister said.

Bommai comes from a socialist background and was in the JD(U) for about 10 years before joining BJP in 2008.

His father late S R Bommai, a former chief minister, was also from the Janata Parivar.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

