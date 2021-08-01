Left Menu

Now, MDMK says Centre trying to take away rights of states in PG medical admissions

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:12 IST
The Centre has planned to ''usurp'' the rights of state governments in admissions to post-graduate medical courses and it is unacceptable, MDMK chief Vaiko said here on Sunday.

The draft Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations attempts to centralize and designate the Directorate General of Health Services, under the Union Ministry of Health as the designated authority for counseling for state quota seats, he said in a statement.

Vaiko, also a Rajya Sabha MP said through this the Central government has ''planned to take away the authority of state governments on admissions to post-graduate medical courses, which is condemnable.'' Only the Tamil Nadu government should hold counseling for admissions to ''100 percent postgraduate medical seats'' in state-run medical colleges and the union government conducting counseling for such courses is unacceptable, he said.

The Tamil Nadu government should make it categorical that the BJP-led Centre ''continuously usurping the rights of state governments in the field of education'' cannot be allowed, he urged.

On Saturday, Chief Minister M K Stalin told the Centre that the draft regulations, if implemented, would grossly harm Tamil Nadu. The proposed norms intended undermining the role of state governments in PG medical education since their role in the admissions under their own state quota is sought to be removed, Stalin had said.

