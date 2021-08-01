Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:32 IST
Health Minister Mandaviya hits back at Rahul Gandhi for questioning vaccine availability
The vaccination drive in the country is set to get a major boost this month, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said Sunday as he took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the government's vaccine delivery programme.

The minister asked Gandhi to join everyone in feeling proud about the work done by the country's health workers.

In a response to Gandhi's tweet questioning the availability of vaccines last month, Mandaviya said more than 13 crore doses were administered in July and the drive is going to accelerate this month.

''More than 13 crore doses were administered in India in the month of July. It is going to accelerate this month. We are proud of our healthcare workers for this achievement.

''Now you too should be proud of them and the country,'' Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi in response to Gandhi's post.

Earlier during the day, Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi saying ''July is gone, but the shortage of vaccine hasn't gone away.'' He used the hashtag #WhereAreVaccines. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 47 crore with 60,15,842 doses being administered in a span of 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Sunday morning.

More than 3 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states, union territories and private hospitals, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

