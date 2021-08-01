Left Menu

K'taka CM Bommai calls on former PM Deve Gowda

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-08-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 16:51 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at his residence here.

Accompanied by former Housing Minister V Somanna, Bommai met the JD(S) supremo and had brief discussions on certain issues with him.

Gowda later felicitated Bommai with a shawl, garland and bouquet, sources close to the chief minister said.

Later speaking to reporters, Bommai said Gowda is one of the senior most leaders and was his father and former chief minister late S R Bommai's associate in politics.

''I had come here to seek the blessings of Deve Gowda.

He wished me and asked me to do good work for the state and address the burning problems of the state,'' Bommai said.

He also said Gowda extended his support to him for the welfare of the state.

''Gowda has his own vision for the nation and the state. I sought his blessings and guidance. I feel that I will need his guidance for the welfare of the state,'' Bommai said.

Bommai comes from a Socialist background and was in the JD(U) for about 10 years before joining BJP in 2008.

His father late S R Bommai, a former chief minister, was also from the Janata Parivar.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

