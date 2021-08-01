Hazare must lead stir against Centre on price rise: Maha Cong chief

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday launched a signature drive of his party in Navi Mumbai against what he said was price rise caused by the policies of the Union government.

He said common citizens were distressed with inflation and were not getting benefits despite paying taxes diligently.

Patole exhorted social activist Anna Hazare to start a crusade against rising prices of essential items on the lines of the agitations he undertook on the Lokayukta Act and installation of Lokpal to look into corruption issues.

