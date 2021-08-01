Left Menu

Hazare must lead stir against Centre on price rise: Maha Cong chief

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:03 IST
Hazare must lead stir against Centre on price rise: Maha Cong chief
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Sunday launched a signature drive of his party in Navi Mumbai against what he said was price rise caused by the policies of the Union government.

He said common citizens were distressed with inflation and were not getting benefits despite paying taxes diligently.

Patole exhorted social activist Anna Hazare to start a crusade against rising prices of essential items on the lines of the agitations he undertook on the Lokayukta Act and installation of Lokpal to look into corruption issues.

