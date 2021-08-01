Left Menu

TMC targets Centre over unemployment, holds protest in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress staged a protest against the Centre over unemployment here on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:30 IST
Visuals from the protest in Kolkata.. Image Credit: ANI
Trinamool Congress staged a protest against the Centre over unemployment here on Sunday. TMC MLA Madan Mitra attacked the Centre for not fulfilling its promises of giving Rs 15 lakh each to people and providing 4 crore jobs to the youth.

Taking a jibe at former union minister Babul Supriyo, who on Saturday announced to quit politics, the TMC leader said he can sell tea in front of the BJP party office as he has no work now. Earlier this month, Supriyo resigned as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

He was part of the union council of ministers in the previous BJP-led government. He lost in the West Bengal assembly polls held earlier this year. (ANI)

