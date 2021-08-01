TMC targets Centre over unemployment, holds protest in Kolkata

Trinamool Congress staged a protest against the Centre over unemployment here on Sunday. TMC MLA Madan Mitra attacked the Centre for not fulfilling its promises of giving Rs 15 lakh each to people and providing 4 crore jobs to the youth.

Taking a jibe at former union minister Babul Supriyo, who on Saturday announced to quit politics, the TMC leader said he can sell tea in front of the BJP party office as he has no work now. Earlier this month, Supriyo resigned as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He joined the BJP in 2014 and has been elected twice from Asansol.

Advertisement

He was part of the union council of ministers in the previous BJP-led government. He lost in the West Bengal assembly polls held earlier this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)