Speaker thanks PM,Centre for 27 pc reservation in AIQ for OBCs in medical education

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:35 IST
The Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly, R Selvam, on Sunday hailed the announcement of 27 per cent reservation in All India quota in the undergraduate and post graduate medical and dental courses for the OBCs.

''This is a historic announcement on the part of the Prime Minister and the Centre and by this step the Prime Minister had vindicated his intention to promote the welfare of the OBCs'', he said in a press release.

The Speaker said that in the recent cabinet reshuffle,the Prime Minister had accommodated ''in an unprecedented manner,'' a good number of members belonging to BCs,SCs, STs and also women, as ministers.

''Narendra Modi`s step is most welcome and is confirmation of his concern for the welfare of the underprivileged`, Selvam said, adding that the principle of social justice had been upheld by the quota for the OBCs in medical and dental courses from 2021-2022 academic year.

''I hail the announcement, both as Speaker of the territorial Assembly and also as representative of the Backward Class`, Selvam said.

