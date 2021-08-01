Left Menu

Israeli cabinet starts first state budget debate in three years

Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday began debate on the 2021-2022 state budget, more than three years after the government last approved a fiscal spending package. Parliament -- in which Bennett has a razor-thin majority -- is expected to take its initial vote in early September with final approval for the 14-month budget slated for early November. Israeli media have reported that ministers are seeking 14 billion shekels ($4.3 billion) of further spending.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 17:49 IST
Israeli cabinet starts first state budget debate in three years
Israel flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli cabinet ministers on Sunday began debate on the 2021-2022 state budget, more than three years after the government last approved a fiscal spending package. Due to two years of political stalemate and four elections, Israel is using a pro-rated version of the 2019 state budget that was passed in March 2018. A new government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a former software entrepreneur, took office in mid-June and unseated Benjamin Netanyahu after 12 years in office.

The debate is expected to belong and a vote could come in the early hours of Monday. Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman told reporters ahead of Sunday's cabinet meeting that he was confident the budget was a good one and ultimately would be approved. Parliament -- in which Bennett has a razor-thin majority -- is expected to take its initial vote in early September with final approval for the 14-month budget slated for early November.

Israeli media have reported that ministers are seeking 14 billion shekels ($4.3 billion) of further spending. "Everyone is justified but there is not enough money for everyone. It's impossible to please everyone," Lieberman said.

Total fiscal spending, including extra funds to cope with the coronavirus pandemic and debt servicing, is expected at 605.9 billion shekels in 2021 and 560 billion shekels in 2022. The budget deficit is projected at 6.8% of the gross domestic product in 2021 and 3.9% in 2022, after hitting 11.6% in 2020.

Bennett told ministers the budget serves all Israelis and not the interests of any specific sector -- a reference to ultra-Orthodox parties not being a part of the current coalition -- and aims to reduce bureaucracy and boost competition in a bid to lower living costs. He said without the current coalition, Israel would be in the midst of a fifth election campaign. "Today we bring the budget and prove that this is a government that deals with the public and not itself," he said.

Lieberman has come under fire by farmers for a planned reform of the agriculture sector -- long protected by the government. Citing a doubling of fresh produce costs the past decade, Lieberman seeks more imports while the state will invest to make farmers more innovative and efficient. "It's impossible to protect them and do nothing," he said.

($1 = 3.2248 shekels)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant spreads from Nanjing; Russia reports 23,807 new COVID-19 cases, 792 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 55 new COVID-19 cases as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021