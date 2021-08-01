Puducherry Minister hands over financial assistance to kin of journalists
PTI | Puduch | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam handed over the ex-gratia amount of Rs one lakh to each of the three families of journalists in the union territory who succumbed to coronavirus recently.
A release from the office of the Minister said that Namassivayam handed the succour on Saturday from his personal account.
Advertisement
The three journalists-Ramesh, Bharath and Venkat- were attached to the electronic media or Tamil newspapers.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- A Namassivayam
- Venkat-
- Bharath
- Puducherry Home
- PTI Cor SS PTI PTI
- Tamil
- Namassivayam
Advertisement