Puducherry Minister hands over financial assistance to kin of journalists

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:05 IST
Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam handed over the ex-gratia amount of Rs one lakh to each of the three families of journalists in the union territory who succumbed to coronavirus recently.

A release from the office of the Minister said that Namassivayam handed the succour on Saturday from his personal account.

The three journalists-Ramesh, Bharath and Venkat- were attached to the electronic media or Tamil newspapers.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

