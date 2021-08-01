Puducherry Minister hands over financial assistance to kin of journalists

Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam handed over the ex-gratia amount of Rs one lakh to each of the three families of journalists in the union territory who succumbed to coronavirus recently.

A release from the office of the Minister said that Namassivayam handed the succour on Saturday from his personal account.

The three journalists-Ramesh, Bharath and Venkat- were attached to the electronic media or Tamil newspapers.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

