Shah pays tributes to Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2021 18:13 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 18:07 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation of the UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences, Shah said, ''The contribution of Tilak Maharaj in the freedom struggle cannot be forgotten by the people of the country and future generations of the country... He was the person who for the first time had said that 'freedom is my birth right'. This slogan shook the foundation of the British rule.'' He also said the trio of Lal-Bal-Pal had resurrected the movement on whose foundation the country became independent, and is moving in the direction of becoming one of the most developed countries.

Lala Lajpat Rai, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Bipin Chandra Pal are the trio of Lal-Bal-Pal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

