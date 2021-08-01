Amit Shah enquires about health of former CM Kalyan Singh at Lucknow hospital
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday enquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Hospital in Lucknow.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday enquired about the health of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) Hospital in Lucknow. Shah was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the hospital.
"The overall condition of former CM Kalyan Singh is stable. The Union Home Minister enquired about his health and appreciated the efforts of the doctors here," said SGPI Director, Professor RK Dhiman told ANI. Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Kalyan Singh's grandson and enquired about his health. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yuvraj Singh Foundation to set up 100-bedded paediatric ICU at Assam hospital
NMCG approves rejuvenation projects of 6 polluted river stretches in Uttarakhand
Yediyurappa meets Rajnath Singh in Delhi, discusses indigenous aerospace, defence manufacturing ecosystem in Karnataka
Talks stalled as Pakistan providing protection to terrorists, says Digvijaya Singh over Imran Khan's comment on RSS
Any decision taken by Cong president will be acceptable to all: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh after meeting Harish Rawat