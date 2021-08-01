Left Menu

Lt Governor underscores need for breastfeeding

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 01-08-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 19:14 IST
Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday underscored the importance of breastfeeding, saying it would help babies develop a strong immune system and anti bodies.

''We should promote awareness among the mothers during the week-long celebration of breast feeding'', she said in a virtual message on the occasion of Breastfeeding week.

The health of the mothers and the babies would increase immensely and hence adequate and strong awareness should be promoted among the people, Tamilisai, also a gynecologist, said.

