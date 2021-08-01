At least 10 Republicans likely to support infrastructure bill-Senator Collins
- Country:
- United States
Republican U.S. Senator Susan Collins said on Sunday that she believes more than 10 of her Republican colleagues will ultimately support the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan being finalized by Congress.
Collins made the comment in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union".
Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat, told the same program that he expects the final text of the bill to be available on Sunday, allowing the Senate to proceed with consideration as early as Sunday night, with final passage later this week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Susan Collins
- Joe Manchin
- Congress
- Republican
- U.S.
- State of Union
- Democrat
- Senate
ALSO READ
Sprawling Oregon wildfire, largest of dozens in U.S., continues to grow
Olympics-Basketball-Johnson, McGee added to U.S. Olympic roster
Sprawling Oregon wildfire, largest of dozens in U.S., continues to grow
China official in Hong Kong says U.S. sanctions, business advisory have "despicable intention"
GOP eyes Latinos in South Texas in effort to regain Congress