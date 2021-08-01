AIMIM chief Owaisi holds Central govt responsible for disruptions in monsoon session of Parliament

Hyderabad, Aug 1 (PTI): With the monsoon session of Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sundayblamed the Narendra Modi government for the current deadlock, alleging it was entirelyresponsible for Parliament not functioning.

Opposition parties are demanding discussion on the Pegasus issue and want to raise issues including over deaths of people during the second wave of COVID-19, farmers' protest which has been going for the past several months, but the government is not ready to listen and answer, the Hyderabad MP told reporters here.

''It is the responsibility of the government to run the Parliament. Let there be a debate on Pegasus. Why is the government scared? What are they trying to hide,'' he said.

''The Opposition wants Parliament to function, but you (government) don't want it to run. You want to pass the Bills amidst the din. Is this democracy?'' theAll India Majils-e- Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM)chief asked.

''Is it not the responsibility of the government to run Parliament. The Opposition will keep its baat. You listen...accept it or not. We are not being given an opportunity to baat...If the Parliament is not functioning then it is the Modi government which is entirely responsible for it,'' he alleged.

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any significant business, except passage of some bills, amid continued protestsby opposition parties over the Pegasus and farmers' issues since theMonsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 19.

The session is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

Regarding the triple talaq law, Owaisi slammed the Modigovernment, describing it as ''unconstitutional''.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government enacted the law on August 1, 2019 that has made the practice of instant triple talaq a criminal offence.

On the ''Muslim Women's Rights Day'' that is observed across the country on August 1 to celebrate the enactment of the law against the social evil, Owaisi said: ''This so-called day is (just) 'Dokha aur Fareb'. We want to ask to how many Muslim women did you ensure justice''.

He termed the legislation as ''unconstitutional'' and hence it has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

''It (law) is against equality. It was done to demonise Muslim people.'' Owaisi sought to know from the Modi government will it only observe ''Muslim Women's Rights Day'' and not for other communities.

''Are you trying to say that our Hindu sisters, Dalit sisters and OBC sisters have been empowered,'' he further sought to know.

According to Owaisi, Muslim women are being exploited due to this law and they will face more problems.

Only cases will be booked and it will not ensure justice,he said.

He further claimed that Muslims and Muslim women have rejected it.

He said the Modi government should rather bring a law against men who desert their wives adding ''Let a law be made on desertion against those men who marry and later desert their wives. You won't make it. There is a need.''PTI VVK SS PTI PTI

