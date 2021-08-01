Only time will tell what I do next: Babul Supriyo after announcing decision to quit politics

A day after kicking off a political storm over his announcement to quit politics over Facebook, former Union minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Sunday said he has met top leaders of the saffron party, but was yet to take a call on his next course of action.

The Asansol MP told a TV channel that ''only time will tell what I do in the future''.

Taking a dig at TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh for his assertion that Supriyo was staging a drama and didn't have the guts to quit as MP, the parliamentarian said, ''I have already sought time from the Lok Sabha speaker as his consent is required before I take a decision.'' ''I have already met the top leadership of my party last night but only time will tell what is going to be my future move,'' he maintained.

Sources in the BJP said Supriyo met party president J P Nadda in Delhi around midnight on Saturday.

Lashing out at Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, who had asked reporters to cross-check if the Asansol MP ''actually resigned as such decisions cannot be announced over Facebook'', Supriyo said he has nothing to do with people who make ''narrow-minded and nasty remarks'', no matter which camp they belong to.

''By not dealing with such people, I save my positive energy every day,'' he stated.

Reacting to the broadside, Ghosh, without naming anyone, said, ''The more my name is taken by people who want to be in news through theatrics, the more I become aware they tend to seek importance by doing that.'' He is still in the BJP, as far as “my knowledge goes”, the state BJP president said.

Supriyo (50), who has served as a Union minister for the Narendra Modi government, was removed earlier this month in a major cabinet rejig. ''Leaving, Goodbye. I spoke to my parents, wife, friends, and after listening to the advice, I am saying that I am leaving. I am not going to any other party - TMC, Congress, CPIM, nowhere. I am confirming that nobody has called me. ''I am going nowhere. I am a one-team player! I have always supported one team, #MohunBagan - Have been with only one party - BJP West Bengal. That''s it!! Leaving,'' Supriyo said in the first Facebook post.

The singer-turned-politician said that he will vacate his government accommodation within a month. ''I have stayed for too long. I have helped somebody, have disappointed someone...it is for the people to decide. If you want to do social work, you can do it without being in politics. Yes, I am resigning from the post of MP,'' his post read. He hinted that difference with the state leadership was one of the reasons that prompted him to take the decision.

Supriyo had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls against TMC’s Aroop Biswas in the March-April assembly elections.

''I think I need not be an MP or a minister to distribute tarpaulin or blanket among 500 people. Sans any vote politics there won't be any conflict of interest. ''My long term plan to set up a trauma centre in my late mother's name will perhaps be more feasible now as some of my doctor friends will feel more free to come on my side with no political strings attached,'' the MP added.

