LG sanctions relief amount as immediate measure for flood-hit areas of Ladakh

Meetings have been held with Chief Executive Councillors of Kargil and Leh as well as at other official levels, Mathur said.

With over a dozen villages hit by flash floods in different parts of Ladakh over the past six days, Lt Governor R K Mathur Sunday released Rs 1.5 crore each as disaster relief for the twin districts of Leh and Kargil as an immediate measure, an official spokesperson said.

He assured full support for the affected people and said the administration has been responsive and alert and is reviewing the situation continually.

Flash floods have been occurring in Leh and Kargil districts from July 27 onwards. ''As an immediate measure, Rs 1.5 crores each for Leh and Kargil districts was released as disaster relief. Meetings have been held with Chief Executive Councillors of Kargil and Leh as well as at other official levels,'' Mathur said. He conveyed his appreciation to both the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils for their prompt and comprehensive actions to mitigate the situation, the spokesperson said.

Mathur also said action has been initiated to repair the damaged infrastructure like bridges, irrigation works and efforts are being made for their quick restoration.

The Lt Governor said for damage to individual houses and property, assistance would be extended as per the prescribed norms.

