Left Menu

Union Ministers to start regular visits to J-K: Jitendra Singh

Central ministers are soon going to start regular touring of the Union Territory of Jammu Kashmir, Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Ministers Office PMO, said. He said a roster will be prepared depending upon how many central ministers would visit which district of Jammu and Kashmir, every week or fortnight.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 22:01 IST
Union Ministers to start regular visits to J-K: Jitendra Singh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that his ministerial colleagues will soon start regularly visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

A schedule and a roster for the ministers will be prepared by the Centre in consultation with the Jammu and Kashmir administration, he said. ''Central ministers are soon going to start regular touring of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir,'' Singh, the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), said. This experiment was carried out in January last year when 36 Union ministers visited the Union Territory over a period of one month and it had proved to be a very successful outreach exercise, he said. Singh recalled that on the personal intervention and advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a similar exercise has been successfully carried out in the Northeast for the last six years. For this a roster was prepared and eight ministers from the Centre were visiting the Northeast every fortnight, he said. This meant that there was one Union minister visiting each of the eight northeastern states at least once in two weeks, he said. Singh said as Prime Minister Modi gives high priority to peripheral regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the Northeast, it is his keen desire that a similar exercise on the lines of northeastern states should also be followed in case of Jammu and Kashmir. He said a roster will be prepared depending upon how many central ministers would visit which district of Jammu and Kashmir, every week or fortnight. During such visits, ministers can receive reviews of various projects related to their respective ministries and also get to know various issues pertaining to the district which they visit, said Singh, the Lok Sabha member from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur constituency. The Jammu and Kashmir administration will also be expected to prepare an itinerary for each of the ministers, keeping in mind the profile and requirements of the district being visited by him or her, he said. The exercise undertaken in January last year, Singh said, had proved very successful but could not be carried forward because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He hoped that the exercise which is going to be resumed once again will be carried on for a long term, in the same manner as it has been done the case of the Northeast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021