Ratnakar appointed Gujarat BJP’s organisation general secretary

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed Ratnakar as the party's Gujarat general secretary (organisation), replacing Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya who held the post for over a decade.

The party gave this information in an official communication issued on Saturday but made public on Sunday. BJP national president J P Nadda has appointed Ratnakar as the state organisation general secretary of Gujarat BJP, it said.

The appointment comes as the state is slowly gearing up for the Assembly election to be held in December 2022.

Ratnakar, who has been affiliated with the RSS since his initial days, is known as a prominent strategic leader of the BJP, and is the joint general secretary of the organisation for Bihar. Before the 2017 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, he was made the organisation secretary of Kashi and Gorakhpur, the party said in the release.

He also made a significant contribution for the party in the recently-held West Bengal Assembly elections, and is known for his micro-management, it said.

