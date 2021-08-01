Cong, BJP workers raise slogans against each other in Nagpur

Workers of the Congress and the BJP came face to face and raised slogans against each other in Mahal area of Nagpur city on Sunday.

Police said the situation was brought under control before things could escalate any further.

The headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is located in Mahal area of the city. DCP (zone III) Lohit Matani said the incident took place when Congress corporator Bunty Shelke was leading a rally 'Sangh Se Sansad Tak' in the afternoon.

“The route of the rally had been fixed, but Shelke suddenly decided to visit a Ganesh temple nearby. However, police personnel deployed there blocked the Congress workers,” he said. Soon, BJP gathered close to the spot and both the sides indulged in sloganeering against each other. But police intervened and pacified the workers. In a statement issued later, Shelke accused the BJP workers of blocking the road when he was going to seek the blessings at Lord Ganesh during the rally. BJP's spokesperson in Nagpur, Chandan Goswami, however, hit back at Shelke, saying that he keeps trying “new tricks” to prove himself a leader. ''He had burnt the RSS cap a few years ago. On Sunday, the BJYM workers sensed that Shelke would do something for publicity. The workers went to explain to him that RSS is a social organisation and whatever demonstration he has to hold, he should do so at Samvidhan Chowk as decided by the administration, but he did not agree,” Goswami said in a statement.

