Left Menu

Cong, BJP workers raise slogans against each other in Nagpur

Workers of the Congress and the BJP came face to face and raised slogans against each other in Mahal area of Nagpur city on Sunday.Police said the situation was brought under control before things could escalate any further.The headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS is located in Mahal area of the city.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:10 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:10 IST
Cong, BJP workers raise slogans against each other in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Workers of the Congress and the BJP came face to face and raised slogans against each other in Mahal area of Nagpur city on Sunday.

Police said the situation was brought under control before things could escalate any further.

The headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is located in Mahal area of the city. DCP (zone III) Lohit Matani said the incident took place when Congress corporator Bunty Shelke was leading a rally 'Sangh Se Sansad Tak' in the afternoon.

“The route of the rally had been fixed, but Shelke suddenly decided to visit a Ganesh temple nearby. However, police personnel deployed there blocked the Congress workers,” he said. Soon, BJP gathered close to the spot and both the sides indulged in sloganeering against each other. But police intervened and pacified the workers. In a statement issued later, Shelke accused the BJP workers of blocking the road when he was going to seek the blessings at Lord Ganesh during the rally. BJP's spokesperson in Nagpur, Chandan Goswami, however, hit back at Shelke, saying that he keeps trying “new tricks” to prove himself a leader. ''He had burnt the RSS cap a few years ago. On Sunday, the BJYM workers sensed that Shelke would do something for publicity. The workers went to explain to him that RSS is a social organisation and whatever demonstration he has to hold, he should do so at Samvidhan Chowk as decided by the administration, but he did not agree,” Goswami said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021