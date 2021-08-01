Left Menu

TMC MLA Madan Mitra dons role of 'chaiwala', pegs price of cup at Rs 15 lakh

I am offering this for free.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:14 IST
TMC MLA Madan Mitra dons role of 'chaiwala', pegs price of cup at Rs 15 lakh
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Madan Mitra on Sunday donned the role of a 'chaiwala' (tea-seller) and symbolically pegged the price of one cup at Rs 15 lakh.

A former state transport minister, Mitra alluded to allegations of the Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties that Narendra Modi's 2014 poll promise to credit Rs 15 lakh to every citizen's bank account is yet to see the light of the day.

The Kamarhati MLA, who is hugely popular among netizens, said that he offered tea for free to people assembled at an event in Bhowanipore area in Kolkata but pegged the price of a cup at Rs 15 lakh for people willing to shell out the amount, especially ''those close to Modiji''.

''This is a special tea. I hope it matches the taste of the tea made by Modiji when he was a chaiwala at railway stations, as claimed by him. I am offering this for free. But if you ask me the price, it costs the same as promised by him to every Indian -- Rs 15 lakh,'' said a turbaned Mitra with a kettle in hand.

The irrepressible TMC legislator, a former aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, had in the past ridden a bullock cart in protest against spiraling fuel prices.

Mitra, whose sartorial taste has even been complimented by rival BJP leader Dilip Ghosh, is popular among netizens, especially the youth, for his Facebook lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021