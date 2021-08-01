Left Menu

Gulab Chand Kataria launches veiled attack on Congress, says it is 'trying to hand over country to anti-nationals'

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Congress and said it is "trying to hand over the country to anti-nationals".

ANI | Udaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 01-08-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2021 23:15 IST
Gulab Chand Kataria launches veiled attack on Congress, says it is 'trying to hand over country to anti-nationals'
Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Congress and said it is "trying to hand over the country to anti-nationals". Addressing a public meeting here, Kataria apparently referring to BJP said that it is sacrificing for the country and people have to decide between two parties.

"I want to caution that governments will come and go. People like me will take birth and die. You should not worry about it. But if you want to save the nation, you must think wisely. There is a competition between two parties (BJP and Congress). "One party is trying to hand over the country to anti-nationals and the other party is sacrificing for the country. One has to decide between these two parties," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern region as COVID cases soar; China reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as Delta cluster expands and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam to extend lockdown throughout the southern regi...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021