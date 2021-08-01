Panel submits report over death of woman with piece of cloth in stomach left during surgery

A three-member inquiry panel formed to investigate the case of a woman who fell severely ill and died months after doctors allegedly left a piece of cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation in January has submitted its report.

The surgery took place at the Government Medical College here, and the woman died during treatment at the trauma centre of King George's Medical College in Lucknow on July 26.

The panel handed over its report to the principal of the Government Medical College, and it was sent to Shahjahanpur District Magistrate (DM) Indra Vikram Singh's office on Saturday evening.

''Action will be taken against guilty persons after studying the report,'' the DM told PTI on Sunday.

''Manoj, a resident of Ramapur North under Tilhar police station here, has alleged that his wife Neelam (in her 30s) was admitted to the Government Medical College, where she was operated upon. It was during this that Dr Pankaj had demanded 'suvidhaa shulk' (bribe), and on non-payment of it, the doctor left the cloth in Neelam's stomach,'' he added.

Principal of Government Medical College, Dr Rajesh Kumar, said statements of all persons involved in the incident, from admission to operation, were taken, and the entire report was handed over to the DM.

However, it has been learnt that the doctor against whom the allegations were levelled did not appear in person before the committee, but he sent his reply through an email on Thursday, admitting that he had performed the operation after duly informing his senior.