Shiv Sena slams BJP over 'demolish Shiv Sena Bhavan' remark by its leader

Shiv Sena on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged statement by its leader Prasad Lad of demolishing the Shiv Sena Bhavan. In its editorial mouthpiece, Saamana, the Shiv Sena said, "The end is near for the BJP in Maharashtra because of the way they are behaving. Whosoever has looked scornfully towards Shiv Sena Bhavan, their leaders and their party were washed away in the gutters of Worli."

'Shiv Sena Bhawan Todenge' such talk by some degenerate BJP people and clapping on it by Marathi leaders sitting on stage, is this not a traitor to Marathi pride, the Shiv Sena said. "Many people having political differences with Shiv Sena, challenged Shiv Sena from time to time. But Shiv Sena stood on those challenges, however, those political opponents never talked about demolishing Shiv Sena Bhavan,' the party said in Saamana.

Advertisement

Shiv Sena Bhavan has a statue of Balasaheb Thackeray as well as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. His saffron flag is hoisted at the Bhavan. This perturbs some people, that is why something destructive like the vandalism of Shiv Sena Bhavan was said, it said. BJP was once a party of loyal workers, connected to the grassroots. There was no place here for outsiders or the degenerates. But now people with the original ideology of the party are pushing forward lowly people. That is why the end of the party is nearing, it added.

While speaking regarding his statement and apologising for it, Maharashtra BJP leader Prasad Lad said, "Yesterday our office was being inaugurated in Mahim. I had received phone calls from many Police personnel who requested that Nitesh Rane and I shouldn't go there or at least not take out a rally if we go." "In my address, I had said that when we come to Dadar-Mahim, then such huge police security is deployed here as if we are going to attack Shiv Sena Bhawan. I have apologised for the statement," he added.

Also, Yesterday, laying the foundation stone of a redevelopment project in Mumbai along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said, "We're now used to hear criticism but we're not scared of criticism anymore...We've started responding well and strongly to those criticisms, we have started slapping back. We'll give such tight slaps, that the other person will never get up." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)