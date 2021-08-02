Left Menu

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:40 IST
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned on Monday for almost an hour after opposition parties, including Congress and TMC, pressed for a discussion on the use of Israeli-made, military-grade Pegasus spyware, and farmers' agitation against farm reform laws.

While Congress MPs sought a discussion on the farm agitation, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Left parties sought a debate on the Pegasus snooping issue.

No sooner had the House complimented shuttler P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics and listed official papers laid on the table, the opposition MPs were up on their feet raising their demands.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he is willing to consider a discussion on farmers' problems provided members do not disturb proceedings and cooperate.

But as the Opposition MPs continued to raise the issues, he adjourned the proceedings till 1200 hours.

Before adjourning the proceedings, Naidu said Ramgopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, Sanjay Singh (AAP), Mallikarjun Kharge, Pratap Singh Bajwa and K C Venugopal (all Congress), Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (TMC), CPI(M)'s Elamaram Kareem and V Sivadasan and Binoy Viswam of CPI have given notices under rule 267 seeking suspension of business to take up discussion on issues they want to raise.

''I am ready to discuss. Even Business Advisory Committee has decided to hear about the farmers' problems and also about other problems, provided if the House is in order,'' he said.

As MPs stood up to raise their issues, he said, ''Members do not cooperate, stand up.'' ''If the House cooperates with me, I can hear people,'' he said before adjourning the proceedings till 1200 hours.

He also ordered publishing of names of the MPs who held placards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021