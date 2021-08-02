Left Menu

BJP accepted Nitish Kumar as CM despite JD(U) having 43 seats, says Bihar Minister Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday said that the party has accepted Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister despite the JD(U) having just 43 seats as opposed to the BJP's 75 seats in the state legislative assembly.

ANI | Aurangabad (Bihar) | Updated: 02-08-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 11:45 IST
BJP accepted Nitish Kumar as CM despite JD(U) having 43 seats, says Bihar Minister Samrat Chaudhary
BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday said that the party has accepted Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister despite the JD(U) having just 43 seats as opposed to the BJP's 75 seats in the state legislative assembly. "In the present alliance, Nitish Kumar won 43 seats and we won 74 seats. But still, we have accepted Nitish Kumar as the chief minister," Samrat Choudhary said at an event organized by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha in Aurangabad.

BJP leader Samrat said that this is not new while recalling the BJP-JD(U) alliance results in the previous election. He added, "The BJP had won 68-69 seats in 2000 while the JD(U) managed just 37 and, despite this, the party had accepted Nitish Kumar as the chief minister." He further alleged that that running the coalition government in Bihar was a challenging task as the NDA consists of four political parties with different ideologies.

"We have a coalition government; it is not our independent govt. It is very challenging for us to work in Bihar as four ideologies are working together. In such a situation, we have to tolerate many things," he added. In the recent election which was held in November last year, the BJP had won 74 seats, JD-U 43, while eight seats were won by other National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021