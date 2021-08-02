Left Menu

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:01 IST
Abhishek Banerjee arrives in Agartala
TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee arrived in Agartala on Monday morning.

Soon after his arrival, he left for the famed Tripureswari temple in Udaipur, around 60 km away.

He is scheduled to hold meetings with the party's state leaders and later address a press conference before leaving for Kolkata.

The TMC alleged that the posters put up ahead of Banerjee's visit were found to be torn in various parts of the state.

''Shocking display of absolute hooliganism by the @BJP4Tripura government! When it comes to BJP, ruthlessness and DISRESPECT FOR DEMOCRACY seems to be running the show. You can keep trying but you cannot erase us from the hearts of the people of #Tripura! Shameful attempt,'' the party's state unit tweeted.

