Left Menu

Rajya Sabha lauds Sindhu's bronze at Olympics

It is appropriate to take note of the role of Sindhus parents and family in her spectacular rise and achievements in badminton that brought her laurels for our country, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:34 IST
Rajya Sabha lauds Sindhu's bronze at Olympics
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajya Sabha on Monday congratulated badminton ace P V Sindhu for winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, saying that she has scripted history by becoming the country's first woman to win two individual Olympics medals.

When the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated Sindhu for her gritty performance on behalf of the House and himself.

The members responded by thumping tables when references were made to Sindhu and her family.

''With her spectacular performance, Sindhu has scripted history by becoming the first Indian women to win two Olympic Medals and that too in successive editions,'' Naidu said. ''This feat of Sindhu highlights the consistency at international levels that are expected of our sportspersons in the international arenas.'' Born in a family of sportspersons, Sindhu took to badminton when she was just 12. She along with her father used to travel 120-km daily for training, he said.

''Personally known to me, I have been witness to her hard work, perseverance and sheer dedication towards her passion,'' Naidu said. ''It is appropriate to take note of the role of Sindhu's parents and family in her spectacular rise and achievements in badminton that brought her laurels for our country,'' he added. He wished Sindhu all success in her future endeavours and hoped that she continues to bring many more laurels to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021