JD-U MPs meet Shah to demand caste-based census

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 13:43 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 13:43 IST
JD-U MPs meet Shah to demand caste-based census
Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MPs, led by their newly elected president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to demand a caste-based census.

The party, an ally of the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance, had passed a resolution on the matter in its national executive meeting on Saturday. The party also spoke against any coercive measures such as the enactment of laws to control population growth.

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

