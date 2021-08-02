JD-U MPs meet Shah to demand caste-based census

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) MPs, led by their newly elected president Rajiv Ranjan Singh, met Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to demand a caste-based census.

The party, an ally of the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance, had passed a resolution on the matter in its national executive meeting on Saturday. The party also spoke against any coercive measures such as the enactment of laws to control population growth.

