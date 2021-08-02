MNM urges Coimbatore district administration to hold grama sabha meetings

Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said his party urged the district administration to ensure Grama Sabha meetings are held, particularly on August 15.

Grama Sabha meetings were not not held since January 2020 and the party, which was concentrating on the development for the gram panchayats (local bodies) for the last three years, submitted a petition to the district Collector Dr G S Sameeran for holding such meetings, Haasan told reporters here.

Advertisement

Stating that he expected the administration to take necessary steps in this regard, the actor-politician also requested the state government to announce allocation of funds for local bodies with a separate annexure in the budget.

On the proposed programme of thanks-giving to the voters, Haasan said that there was restrictions due the Covid-19 and the party would soon organise such meetings.PTI NVM SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)