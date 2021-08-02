Rahul Gandhi invites oppn parties leaders to meeting to chalk out strategy on Pegasus row
- Country:
- India
Amid the ongoing stalemate in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has invited leaders of opposition parties to a breakfast meeting at the Constitution Club on Tuesday to chalk out a joint strategy on the Pegasus snooping issue.
Sources said the meeting is being held to forge unity among the opposition ranks on the issue.
All opposition MPs and floor leaders of various parties have been invited for the meeting.
The opposition has been demanding a discussion in Parliament on the Pegasus row and its leaders have been giving adjournment notices everyday.
The government has been saying that the opposition is creating a ''non-issue'' and the IT minister has already given a reply in both Houses of Parliament.
The sources added that an invite has also been sent to Trinamool Congress, which has been skipping all meetings convened by Rahul Gandhi so far.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sonia Gandhi reconstitutes Congress parliamentary hierarchy
We are open-minded:Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on issue of forging alliance for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
Alliance with other parties cannot be ruled out for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls:Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Punjab Congress MPs meet in Delhi to discuss political situation
Monsoon session: Congress to move adjournment motion in both houses of Parliament over farmers' issue, says Manish Tewari