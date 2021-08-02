Left Menu

Lalu Yadav, Mulayam Singh meet in Delhi

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav met here on Monday.SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadavs son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting. In a tweet in Hindi, Lalu said, Met the countrys senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav met here on Monday.

SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting. In a tweet in Hindi, Lalu said, ''Met the country's senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing. We have common concerns and fight about farmers, inequality, the poor and the unemployed.'' He also tweeted pictures of the meeting, and said, ''Today, the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism.'' Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Sources in both parties said the meeting took place in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav attended Lok Sabha proceedings.

