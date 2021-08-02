Left Menu

Firozabad Zila Panchayat passes proposal to rename district Chandra Nagar

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 02-08-2021 15:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 15:14 IST
The newly elected Firozabad Zila Panchayat has passed a proposal to rename the district Chandra Nagar, according to officials.

The proposal was passed Saturday at the first meeting of the district panchyat board and it will be sent to the government for approval, BJP leader and block pramukh Lakshmi Narain Yadav said.

Yadav, who moved the proposal, said the district was earlier known as Chandrawad, but was later renamed Firozabad.

''It is necessary to change the name to Chandra Nagar,'' he said.

Cabinet Minister Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh during his oath ceremony last month had addressed the district as Chandra Nagar.

Many organisations in the district have demanded to rename it Suhag Nagar as it is famous of its bangle industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

