UN in Iraq welcomes Japan's contribution to support UN electoral assistance

The United Nations in Iraq welcomes the contribution of 216 million JPY (about 2 million USD) from Japan to an UN-led project to support and assist capacity-building within the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The Japanese funding will support IHEC as it prepares for the October 2021 parliamentary election.

"The election is the most fundamental occasion to translate Iraqi people's will and aspirations into national politics. I hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help strengthen IHEC's IT capacities and implementation of COVID-19 preventive measures. I believe that our assistance contributes to the Iraqi Government's effort in ensuring transparency and credibility of the upcoming elections" said SUZUKI Kotaro, Ambassador of Japan to Iraq.

Advertisement

On behalf of UNAMI, UNDP signed an agreement with Japan to manage the financing and administration of the project. The United Nations thanks Japan for its contribution, which strengthens support to the process of holding credible and transparent elections in Iraq.