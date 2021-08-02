Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Tuesday morning
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day as Opposition MPs continued their protest over the Pegasus snooping row and other matters.
When Rajya Sabha reassembled at 3.36 pm, the government moved two Bills for consideration, but Opposition members, some of them carrying placards, kept raising slogans in the Well of the House.
Bhubaneswar Kalita, who was in the Chair, tried to pacify the protesting members, but in vain.
As sloganeering continued, he adjourned the proceedings for the day. The House will reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday.
