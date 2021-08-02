Left Menu

Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday as Oppn continues protest over Pegasus and other issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:13 IST
Lok Sabha adjourned till Tuesday as Oppn continues protest over Pegasus and other issues
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day as opposition members continued their protest over the Pegasus spyware controversy and other issues on Monday.

Before Ram Devi, who was in the Chair, adjourned the proceedings till Tuesday morning, the House passed the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill with voice-vote.

When the House re-assembled at 3.30 PM, the opposition members continued their protest as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she wanted to respond to the concerns raised by the Leader of the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

As the din continued, the minister sought passage of the bill, and the House approved it by a voice vote.

The proceedings of the House were first adjourned till noon, then till 2 PM and again till 3.30 PM as an unrelenting opposition refused to end its protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

