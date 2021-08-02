Left Menu

Pegasus row: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands probe, JD(U) first BJP ally to do so

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of Janta Dal (United) leader on Monday demanded an investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:50 IST
Pegasus row: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar demands probe, JD(U) first BJP ally to do so
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and leader of Janta Dal (United) leader on Monday demanded an investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal. "A probe should be done, indeed. We have been hearing about telephone tapping for so many days, the matter should be discussed (in Parliament). People (Opposition) have been reiterating (for talks) for so many days, it should be done," Kumar said today when asked if the matter should be investigated.

While Opposition parties have mounted an attack on the central government pressing it to conduct a discussion on the issue in Parliament, this is the first time that an ally of the BJP has demanded an investigation into the scandal. JD(U) is a coalition partner of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. Addressing reporters in Patna, the Bihar Chief Minister also echoed the Opposition's demand for a discussion on the issue in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

He said that people know only what's been said in the Parliament and what the media is showing, but to know the whole truth, the matter should be probed. "In today's time, people can misuse technology. There should be a probe so that this can't be misused to exploit anybody. If the Opposition is demanding discussion for so many days, then there should be a discussion on the matter," Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day amid the Opposition's demand over discussion on the alleged use of Pegasus spyware to snoop on journalists, politicians and other eminent personalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump gold

Olympics-Athletics-Qatar's Barshim, Italian Tamberi share men's high jump go...

 Japan
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lunar contract; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: U.S. watchdog rejects Blue Origin protest over NASA lu...

 Global
4
Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

Telegram updates its group video call capacity up to 1,000 viewers

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021