Rajnath Singh reaches out to Opposition in RS seeking cooperation in House

Amid repeated adjournments in the House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called up the Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and sought their cooperation in running the House, sources informed on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 16:52 IST
Rajnath Singh reaches out to Opposition in RS seeking cooperation in House
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid repeated adjournments in the House, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called up the Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and sought their cooperation in running the House, sources informed on Monday. "This morning, Rajnath Singh had called up the Leaders of Opposition in Rajya Sabha floor leaders and sought his cooperation in running the House. To which Opposition leaders said the government should discuss the issue raised by the Opposition, the Opposition is ready to cooperate with the government," sources said.

Further sources informed that the Opposition parties have given three agendas to the government, which is part of the discussion in both houses. "The agenda includes, repealing of three agricultural laws, rise in inflation, prices of petrol diesel and essential commodities and discussion on issues of national security which is Pegasus snoop gate in the presence of Amit Shah and Prime Minister," sources said.

Recently Piyush Goyal and Prahlad Joshi also met Opposition parties and asked to support the functioning of the House. Meanwhile, the business of both the Houses of the Parliament has been disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers' protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

